Below average temperatures with more snow on the way

We are seeing an area of low pressure move further to the east for Thursday. Winds are expected to be lighter for Thursday, with just a slight chance of snow for the day. Another round of wet weather arrives from the west for Friday, wrapping around a California area of low pressure. This round of wet weather, appears to deliver some snow back to the Snake River Plain. We could see a couple of inches for the Snake River Plain.

Wednesday night, lows in the mid 20’s, West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday, partly cloudy with highs in the mid 40’s. A slight chance of snow, with winds at 10-15mph.

A chance of snow and rain for Friday with highs in the mid 40’s. Mostly cloudy, with southwest wind 10 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.