More snow chances show up today especially beginning in the southeastern corner of eastern Idaho. Winter weather advisory is in effect through tonight and more snow chances enter the forecast by the time we get to early Friday morning for most of our area. Expect a dusting to an inch or more in the mountains for Friday.

