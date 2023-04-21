Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
today at 4:17 PM
Published 4:02 PM

Below average temperatures for this weekend

421kjfdslkdsjgfl
KIFI Weather

We still have a few isolated snow showers to start the weekend. We’re not looking for much snow for early Saturday. Temperatures are only peaking in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s for Saturday.For Sunday, we’ll have slightly warmer temperatures, with highs in the mid 50’s for the Snake River Plain.

Another chance of wet weather arrives on Monday, with rain and thunderstorms and highs in the lower 50’s.

FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT MONDAY…

  • WHAT…Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
  • WHERE…Franklin County in southeast Idaho.
  • WHEN…Until 300 PM MDT Monday.
  • IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
    Streams and creeks running high. Water over a few back roadways.
  • ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
  • At 132 PM MDT, Local law enforcement and emergency management
    personnel reported that minor flooding due to snowmelt
    continues across the advisory area. Many fields have standing
    water, creeks and streams are running high, and a few back
    roads are affected.
  • Some locations that will experience flooding include…
    Preston, Franklin, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Thatcher,
    Dayton, Weston, Clifton, Oxford, Riverdale, Mink Creek,
    Whitney, Mapleton and Emigration Summit.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content