Below average temperatures for this weekend
We still have a few isolated snow showers to start the weekend. We’re not looking for much snow for early Saturday. Temperatures are only peaking in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s for Saturday.For Sunday, we’ll have slightly warmer temperatures, with highs in the mid 50’s for the Snake River Plain.
Another chance of wet weather arrives on Monday, with rain and thunderstorms and highs in the lower 50’s.
FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT MONDAY…
- WHAT…Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
- WHERE…Franklin County in southeast Idaho.
- WHEN…Until 300 PM MDT Monday.
- IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Streams and creeks running high. Water over a few back roadways.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
- At 132 PM MDT, Local law enforcement and emergency management
personnel reported that minor flooding due to snowmelt
continues across the advisory area. Many fields have standing
water, creeks and streams are running high, and a few back
roads are affected.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Preston, Franklin, Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Thatcher,
Dayton, Weston, Clifton, Oxford, Riverdale, Mink Creek,
Whitney, Mapleton and Emigration Summit.