Winter weather advisory and wind advisory through tonight

More snow chances with most accumulations in the southeastern corner of eastern Idaho. Winter weather advisory is in effect through 9pm for areas around Salmon and Soda Springs to Bear Lake region.

Expect a dusting to an inch or more in the mountains. Winds from WSW 10-20 and gustier along the 84/86 areas of the lower valley have put a wind advisory in place today. Rain will be mixed with snow for a slushy start. Highs will get past freezing into the 40's and close to 50 in Pocatello.



The weekend will see drier conditions with clouds and sun and temps on the rise to the mid 50's and even closer to 60 for the valley. We do have another chance of storms into Monday, possibly mixed with snow for mountains, as snow starts before dawn.