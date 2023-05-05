Overcast and wet weekend

While we may have a brighter beginning for Cinco de Mayo, rounds of clouds and showers and some mountain snows will be hanging on into the days to come. Some gusty storms, much like yesterday around American Falls, will be dotting the radar and producing heavy downpours/down drafts, small hail, dangerous lightning. Stay storm aware and away from fast moving water in flood prone areas. Highs will struggle to get into the 60's....only 50's today with lows into the 30's. Upper 40's for highs in Jackson. Slick roads and winds can be a driving hazard, don't cross through flowing water. It will be a wet, dreary weekend.

