A few thunderstorms Monday night and Tuesday morning

We’re still under the influence of an area of low pressure, delivering off and on thunderstorms and showers. We also see periods of sunshine and calm conditions, in between the isolated thunderstorm threats.

Overnight, a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with a low around 36°.

For your Tuesday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms for the morning, with clearing skies for the afternoon in the Snake River Plain. A chance of afternoon thunderstorms and showers for areas near the Wyoming state line. A high near 60°, with winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday, a slight chance of afternoon thundershowers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65°.