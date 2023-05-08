We've got a chilly beginning with a frost advisory until 10am. Sunny conditions to start Monday and as more waves from the low to our west rides over us, the chances of storms are up to 60% later in the afternoon.

Snow chances for the mountains and a slushy mix may show up as well in the highland areas. Flood watches and warnings remain in effect for rivers, streams, creeks, and recreation areas near water.

Breezes can build ahead of and inside storms, so be aware before burning debris and working outdoors.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather