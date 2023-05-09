A few thunderstorms and showers with a slow warming trend

An area of low pressure is slowly pushing to the east over the next few days. We'll still see a few isolated thunderstorms for Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures are also slowly warming as high pressure works it way towards us.

Wednesdaym look for slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, with a high near 65°. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

Mostly sunny for Thursday, with a slight chance of thunderstorms after noon. A high near 67°, with southwest winds around 10 mph.