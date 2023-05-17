Skip to Content
Local Forecast
A chance of showers again for Thursday afternoon with warming temps heading towards the weekend

KIFI Weather

We’re still pulling in moisture with a building ridge of high pressure. This will be what we call a dirty ridge of high pressure.

Wednesday night, we’ll see a few thunderstorms and showers with partly cloudy skies. An overnight low in the mid 40’s with winds at 15-25 mph.

A slight chance of thundershowers for Thursday, with highs in the lower to mid 70’s for the Snake River Plain.

Friday, mostly sunny with a low risk of thunderstorms and highs in the mid 70’s.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

