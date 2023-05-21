Haze is going away with more rain for the week

TONIGHT: Thunderstorms are expected to continue across the mountains of central ID, SE Idaho, and western WY with mostly clear and dry conditions for the valleys. Winds will be mostly light between 5-10 mph except for central ID which could be breezy tonight between 10-20 mph. Low temperatures get down into the upper 40's and lower 50's.



TOMORROW: We will have a few rain showers and thunderstorms across Island Park/Yellowstone, SE Idaho, and western WY for Monday with the rest of the region looking partly cloudy and dry. Winds will be breezy between 15-25 mph. High temperatures decrease a little into the upper 70's.



LONG TERM: Stray rain showers continue on Tuesday before we get more chances for scattered rain showers and thunderstorms for everyone on Wednesday. Isolated rain showers persist for the end of the week on Thursday and Friday before we look to mostly dry up for next weekend. Winds will be mostly calm for the work week after Monday. High temperatures look to stay in the upper 70's for the long term forecast.



WATCHES/WARNINGS:



FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE for Bear River at Border, Big Wood River at Hailey, Antelope Creek near Darlington, Big Lost River at Howell Ranch near Chilly, Marsh Creek near McCammon, Portneuf River at Topaz and Pocatello, Henrys Fork near Rexburg,



FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON for Warm Springs Creek near Ketchum.



FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT MONDAY for Bear Lake County.



FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE for Blackfoot River above Blackfoot Reservoir near Henry.



FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT MONDAY for Franklin and Oneida Counties.



AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY FOR BLAINE, LINCOLN, MINIDOKA, AND CASSIA COUNTIES UNTIL 1PM MDT MONDAY.