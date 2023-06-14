Winds will slowly die down moving into Thursday

A cold front is exiting the region for this evening. We’ll see a drier air mass move back in, with just a few isolated thunderstorms in the forecast.

Overnight, Partly cloudy, with a low around 45°. Breezy, with southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Sunny for Thursday, with highs in the upper 60’s. Southwest winds around 5-10 mph for the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms for the afternoon.

Friday, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high in the lower 70’s. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.