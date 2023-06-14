Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Winds will slowly die down moving into Thursday

slot0
KIFI Weather
By
today at 6:06 PM
Published 3:48 PM

A cold front is exiting the region for this evening. We’ll see a drier air mass move back in, with just a few isolated thunderstorms in the forecast.

Overnight, Partly cloudy, with a low around 45°. Breezy, with southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Sunny for Thursday, with highs in the upper 60’s. Southwest winds around 5-10 mph for the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms for the afternoon.

Friday, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high in the lower 70’s. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content