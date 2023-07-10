Warm and breezy Tuesday afternoon

High pressure to the south, delivering hot temps throughout the west. Meanwhile, and area of low pressure passes through north Idaho, delivering a breezy forecast for Tuesday.

Monday night, mainly clear with a low around 58°. South southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunny for Tuesday, with highs in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. Southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of an isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorm, mainly for the mountains.

Wednesday, sunny with breezy winds at 15-25 mph. Highs close to 90°, for the Snake River Plain. A few isolated mountain thunderstorms.