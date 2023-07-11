Above average temperatures with breezy winds

One little area of low pressure will be replaced with a small area of high pressure, leading to more wind and dry weather. We also still have a large area of high pressure to our south, guiding the warm weather towards us. A slight risk of isolated thunderstorms will remain for mainly the mountains close to the Montana and Wyoming state lines.

Tuesday night, mostly clear and breezy with south winds at 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny for Wednesday, with a few isolated mountain thunderstorms. A high of 91° with south winds at 10-15 mph. Winds could gust as high as 25-30 mph.

Staying breezy for Thursday, with south winds at 10-15 mph and gusts around 25 mph. A high temperature in the lower 90’s for the Snake River Plain.