Hot and dry stretch continues

High pressure squeezes back toward us and we'll start the ramp up to more hot temperatures. A wave with some showers for the mountains has pushed across with some hot winds and that will continue this afternoon, and yes, it has helped to col us off by a few degrees. We hit 94 yesterday at Idaho Falls and we'll be down a few degrees today to the 90 mark. Mountain shower chances are around but fire danger increases with dry conditions and breezes.

Our big temperature gain comes back as we get into the weekend with a hike back to the 90's and possible record breaking temperatures.

