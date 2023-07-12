Breezy for Thursday with highs near 90°

Wednesday night and early Thursday, look for some wind at 10-15 mph. Wind gusts from the southwest at 15-25 mph.

Breezy and sunny for Thursday, with highs near 90° for the Snake River Plain. West southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Slightly cooler for Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80’s. Sunny skies, with lighter southwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Saturday, sunny with a high in the lower 90’s.

Hot temperatures for Sunday and Monday with highs close to 100°.