Sunny, warmer, breezy

Published 5:56 AM

High pressure squeezes back toward us and we'll start the ramp up to more hot temperatures. A wave with some showers for the mountains has pushed across with some hot winds and that will continue especially Thursday afternoon, and yes, it has helped to cool us off by a few degrees. Average temperature is 86. So we'll be above that and fluctuate tomorrow with a hint of showers for Thursday and gustier winds. We hit 89 yesterday at Idaho Falls and we'll be hotter at 91 today. Mountain shower chances are around but fire danger increases with dry conditions and breezes.

Our big temperature gain comes back as we get into the weekend with a hike back to the mid 90's and possible record breaking temperatures.

Jeff Roper

