Winds, highs near 90° with a slight thunderstorm risk

A weak cool front is helping to produce a few thunderstorms and gusty winds for Tuesday evening. Some of this wind will carry over into Wednesday. Once again, a few isolated thunderstorms will remain in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.

Tuesday night, mostly clear with lows in the mid 50’s. Winds at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Partly cloudy for Wednesday, with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A high in the lower 90’s, with winds at 10-15 mph. For Wednesday night, there’s a chance of thunderstorms with gusty winds. A low temperature around 60°.

Sunny for Thursday with high temperatures in the lower to mid 90’s. Southwest winds at 10 mph, gusts as high as 20 mph.