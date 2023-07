Temperatures will still reach into the lower 90's for Thursday. We see some moisture working through the region, triggering the chances of thunderstorms. High pressure will build in more heat for Friday and this weekend. Highs in the upper 90's for Friday, with 100° possible for Saturday and Sunday.

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

