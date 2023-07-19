Sunny with a slight PM storm chance

High pressure dominates over us and settles things into a dry hot pattern, with the occasional slight chance of storms in the hot pocket of the day. Mainly sunny with low 90's and W winds 5-15 and gusts over 20 mph. Hi: 93/56

Tonight : Cloudy and that storm chance rears its head and could make things gusty and hot storms may include lightning, hail, and quick rains.



Thursday: Sunny and still hot with SW winds cranking later 10-20mph. Slightly hotter and in the low/mid 90's, ahead of the big hot shot high temp weekend. Clearing into the overnight and 57 W-15

Friday: Sunny 94/53

Saturday: Sunny and hot - 97/60

Sunday: 98 and smoking - 98/63