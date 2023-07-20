Sunny PM storms and wind

Sunny today and light winds but as we get into the afternoon, another chance of storms extends a visit. 20-30% chances of showers/storms with the heat of the day and gusty winds can be expected 20-30mph. The flow will not help the smoke trail from Lemhi Ridge into the upper highland areas from Leadore to Island Park.



Highs today from 90-95 Rigby to Aberdeen. Upper 80's for Jackson Hole and 97 in Salmon. Lows tonight will be slightly cooler 50's. Friday we begin the ascent to the upper 90's and approach some record heat for Saturday and Sunday. A chance of storms is on the charts for tomorrow afternoon, beyond that we'll be nothing but hot through Monday. Pocatello expected to be at 100 degrees.