Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Sunny PM storms and wind

By
today at 6:34 AM
Published 6:14 AM

Sunny today and light winds but as we get into the afternoon, another chance of storms extends a visit.  20-30% chances of showers/storms with the heat of the day and gusty winds can be expected 20-30mph.  The flow will not help the smoke trail from Lemhi Ridge into the upper highland areas from Leadore to Island Park. 


Highs today from 90-95 Rigby to Aberdeen. Upper 80's for Jackson Hole and 97 in Salmon. Lows tonight will be slightly cooler 50's. Friday we begin the ascent to the upper 90's and approach some record heat for Saturday and Sunday.  A chance of storms is on the charts for tomorrow afternoon, beyond that we'll be nothing but hot through Monday.  Pocatello expected to be at 100 degrees.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content