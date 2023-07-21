Skip to Content
Heat advisory for 3 days

High pressure edges over the area and temps breach 100 for many areas of the state this weekend.

There will be some smoke from the Hayden fire as well. Dry conditions due to high and dry pressure clam storm chances until Sunday for most, then it's mainly state line storms for mountains. Highs today from mid 90's to upper 90's. Saturday and Sunday Pocatello is expected to hit 100 degrees officially at the airport.

Winds will be light today from west 5-10mph. Lows tonight 50's.

Saturday: Heat advisory through Monday - 97-100 and hot

Sunday: Heat advisory continues 97-100 20% chance of showers.

Monday: Heat advisory continues 97-100 20% chance of storms.

