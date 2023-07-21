Heat advisory this weekend
HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT
MDT SUNDAY NIGHT.
- WHAT…Temperatures up to 102 expected.
- WHERE…Shoshone/Lava Beds, Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Upper Snake
River Plain, Lower Snake River Plain, Eastern Magic Valley,
Southern Hills/Albion Mountains, Raft River Region,
Marsh/Arbon Highlands, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, and
Wood River Foothills.
- WHEN…From 9 AM Saturday to midnight MDT Sunday night.
- IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.