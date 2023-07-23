Record setting heat today

High pressure and heat with a slight chance of hot storms remains the theme for the week ahead. Jet stream riding high won't help move the heatwave and that means very little relief. Idaho Falls hit a record high of 101° today beating the previous score of 100 set in 2003. Average temperature should be around 89 for mid-July in Idaho Falls.



Low tonight in the 60's and still above average highs tomorrow in the upper 90's.

Highs will be in the upper 80's for the mountains and we'll see some gusty winds for tomorrow - WSW 10-25mph.



Heat Advisory will expire tonight, however safety precautions and protection from heat illness and watching kids and the elderly in these hot weather conditions remains top-of-mind.

Lows will head to the upper 50's as highs slightly drop this week.