Slightly cooler and windy

We've got a bit of a temperature slide today from the 101° record high in Idaho Falls we hit Sunday.

Highs will be compromised by some cloud cover part of the day and we'll be at 92-95 for the valley. Upper 80's for Jackson. Winds may gust to 30 mph and that will clear skies for us and lows tonight will be in the upper 50's and lower 60's.

A mountain storm chance - 30% for Jackson and isolated chances for the eastern highlands. Some outflow winds can pick up too, much like last night around Pocatello and Chubbuck, with gusts to 64mph.

Slightly cooler for Tuesday, maybe some near normal temperatures in the upper 80's.