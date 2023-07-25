Red Flag Warning for Wednesday
RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
410, 425, AND 476…
…SECOND RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 10
PM WEDNESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 410, 425, AND 476…
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a second Red
Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is
in effect from 1 PM to 10 PM Wednesday.
- AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 covering the Upper Snake
River Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 425 covering the
Middle Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake
River, and Fire Weather Zone 476 covering the Lemhi and Lost
River Range/Challis NF.
- WINDS…West-southwest sustained at 20 to 30 MPH with gusts up
to 45 MPH both afternoons. Winds may be a bit lighter in
southern portions of Fire Weather Zones 425 and 410.
- RELATIVE HUMIDITY…10 to 16 percent both afternoons.
- IMPACTS…Hot, dry, and breezy conditions will support rapid
wildfire spread and potentially long range spotting of embers.
Very similar conditions may continue Thursday afternoon as well.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on any one or more
of these criteria for Southeast Idaho:
- Relative humidity at or below 15 percent AND wind gusts of at
least 25 MPH in the mountains or 30 MPH in the Snake Plain.
- Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent or greater, without
specific rainfall criteria.
- Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.