Red Flag Warning for Wednesday

RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM THIS EVENING

FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES

410, 425, AND 476…

…SECOND RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 10

PM WEDNESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE

WEATHER ZONES 410, 425, AND 476…

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a second Red

Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is

in effect from 1 PM to 10 PM Wednesday.

to 45 MPH both afternoons. Winds may be a bit lighter in southern portions of Fire Weather Zones 425 and 410. RELATIVE HUMIDITY…10 to 16 percent both afternoons.

IMPACTS…Hot, dry, and breezy conditions will support rapid

wildfire spread and potentially long range spotting of embers.

Very similar conditions may continue Thursday afternoon as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on any one or more

of these criteria for Southeast Idaho: