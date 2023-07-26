Wind Advisory 50mph gusts
Strongest winds are in the Arco Desert and highs will be in the 90's with upper 80's in the mountains.
This warm trend continues with a slight dip in temps tomorrow before warming to the upper 90's for the weekend.
Strongest winds are in the Arco Desert and highs will be in the 90's with upper 80's in the mountains.
This warm trend continues with a slight dip in temps tomorrow before warming to the upper 90's for the weekend.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.