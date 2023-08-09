Mostly sunny and breezy for Thursday

We'll see a few isolated thunderstorms for areas near Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks. Mostly sunny and a bit hazy for the rest of the region. Some smoke and haze will be with us, as winds from the west pull wildfire smoke towards us.

High temperatures for Thursday afternoon will reach towards the mid 80's. Southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunny for Friday with highs in the mid 80's. Southwest winds at 10-15 mph, with gusts above 25 mph.

