We've got a long stretch of dry conditions and bright sun with highs around average for this time of the year for the forecast. Highs will be in the upper 80's to 90 degrees for the 8 days. Winds will be at 10-15 mph with afternoon breezes picking up. No precip amounting to more than some upper clouds around the region. Be prepared for some heat and have shelter and hydrate and look out for fire danger.

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

