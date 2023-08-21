Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Gusty winds and a chance of rain with thunderstorms

We have an area of low pressure to our west, mixing with the leftovers of Hilary.

For Monday night, we have a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds at 10-20 mph, with gusts over 30 mph. An overnight low temperature around 60°

A chance of rain for Tuesday, with a few thunderstorms. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70’s. South southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday, mostly sunny, with a high near 80°. East southeast winds at 10 to 15 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

