Wind warnings and advisories
Hilary is doing a good job of bring more water to our area, flood watches in effect for central mountains and western Idaho and wind warnings and advisories for the eastern Idaho counties. Clouds and showers and thunderstorms possible later (30%) but the winds from SOUTH 30-40mph with 55mph gusts are a big concern today.
Highs in the 80's and accompanying clouds/showers will make for a windy night tonight and cooler temps tomorrow in the 70's, after lows around 62.
Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather