Hilary is doing a good job of bring more water to our area, flood watches in effect for central mountains and western Idaho and wind warnings and advisories for the eastern Idaho counties. Clouds and showers and thunderstorms possible later (30%) but the winds from SOUTH 30-40mph with 55mph gusts are a big concern today. Highs in the 80's and accompanying clouds/showers will make for a windy night tonight and cooler temps tomorrow in the 70's, after lows around 62.

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.