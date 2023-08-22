Cooler and breezy

Still bringing in monsoonal moisture and lighting fuses on storms even this morning. Muggy morning with 60's and eventually mid to upper 70's with breezy winds 10-20+mph this afternoon. Eastern and southeastern Idaho with best morning chances of big storms and building into the day into Star Valley/Lincoln County.



Clearing into tonight and tomorrow where we finally get back to 80's and more seasonal average temperatures before another storm chance sets off Friday and Saturday. Highs in the 80's and back toward 90 by early next week.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather