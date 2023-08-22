Warmer with winds for Wednesday, isolated thunderstorms possible

We have a few thunderstorms for Tuesday evening with some gusty winds. We’ll see overnight lows around the mid 50’s for the Snake River Plain. For Wednesday, we’ll stay mostly clear, with just a few isolated thunderstorms. Warmer daytime highs are expected for Wednesday, with afternoon temperatures reaching the lower 80’s. We’ll still have some wind for Wednesday, with southwest afternoon winds at 15-20 mph.

Mostly sunny for Thursday, with highs in the lower to mid 80’s.

Scattered thunderstorms return to the region on Friday and Saturday.