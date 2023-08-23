Normal summer temperatures for Thursday with a thunderstorm chance

Partly sunny for Thursday, with a few thunderstorms possible. High temperatures in the Snake River Plain in the mid to upper 80’s. Winds from the southwest at 5-10 mph. Gusty winds possible from building and dying thunderstorms.

Mostly clear for Thursday night, with lows in the lower 50’s.

A chance of thunderstorms for Friday afternoon with highs in the lower 80’s.

A chance of thunderstorms for Saturday, with highs in the lower 80’s.