Normal summer temperatures for Thursday with a thunderstorm chance

Partly sunny for Thursday, with a few thunderstorms possible. High temperatures in the Snake River Plain in the mid to upper 80’s. Winds from the southwest at 5-10 mph. Gusty winds possible from building and dying thunderstorms.

Mostly clear for Thursday night, with lows in the lower 50’s.

A chance of thunderstorms for Friday afternoon with highs in the lower 80’s.

A chance of thunderstorms for Saturday, with highs in the lower 80’s.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

