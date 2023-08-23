Warmer and bright

Today is a reset for our weather with a return to more 80 degree temperatures, winds S 10-15+ and bright sunshine. We'll hold this pattern for a couple of days, before bringing more monsoonal flow and lighting some storms Friday late, and a slight drop in temperatures. Lows are back in the 50's which feels more like a late summer morning, 40's in the mountains. Highs will crack the mid 80's and there may be a shower/storm for mountains into Thursday, but the main threat to our sunshine is Friday.

