Dry today and the temperatures keep climbing. Highs today in the mid-to-upper 80's. Our moisture flow will pick back up into tomorrow with a 30% chance of storms into the day.

Today will take us above average temps of 84 for Idaho Falls and with little wind 5-10mph be a seasonal day for east Idaho. Lows should be a little cooler, however they are comfortable and crisp in the 50's.

