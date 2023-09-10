Mostly dry beginning to the work week

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies are in store for Sunday night after our few mountain thunderstorms dry up by the late evening hours. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures get down to the 40's and lower 50's.



TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies will be with everyone with only a slim 10% chance of a shower in central ID. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures get up to the upper 70's and lower 80's.



LONG TERM: A few, stray storms come in the region for Tuesday before are expected isolated showers everywhere on Wednesday. Dry conditions follow on Thursday and continue into next weekend. Winds will be mostly light throughout the long-term period. High temperatures slowly decrease just by a few degrees as the week progresses. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70's by next weekend.