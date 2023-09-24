Warmer with more sunshine for Monday

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies pass over the area tonight, but we should not see any rain showers from the clouds out whatsoever. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures reach down into the upper 30's and lower 40's.



TOMORROW: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions are with us for Monday with no chances for any rain or snow. Winds will be slightly breezy between 5-20 mph. High temperatures get into the low to upper 70's.



LONG TERM: Mostly sunny and dry conditions continue all the way until Friday. Stray showers come for Friday with scattered rounds of valley rain and mountain snow targeting next weekend. Winds will be slightly breezy for most of the work week. High temperatures decrease starting on Tuesday and continue to decrease all the way into next weekend. By Wednesday, high's are back into the 60's with high's decreasing down to the 40's to low 50's by next weekend.