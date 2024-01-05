Skip to Content
More storms for weekend and next week

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT TO 5 PM FRIDAY 6000+ FEET...

* WHAT...Snow expected above 6000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, except 3 to 11 inches above 6000 feet. Winds gusting 35 mph.

* WHERE...The Albion mountains, the mountains of the Raft River region, the Bear River mountains, the Blackfoot mountains & the Caribou mountains.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

The Southeastern highlands are under the gun with this winter weather advisory today through 5pm. Highs in the freezing zone and colder air tonight makes it feel like January, finally. Winds gust to 20 from SW after a brief break from snow this afternoon. More snow rounds for Saturday afternoon and temps drop to the upper 20's. We'll see 2-4" of snow combining the rounds of snow through Sunday. Frozen conditions overnight will make for slick travel and some low visibility. 60% chance of snow Saturday, 30% Sunday and bitter cold Monday morning. Another storm shows up Tuesday with a 70% chance of snow lingering to Wednesday.

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

