Snow continues into the weekend

TONIGHT: A few stray bits of snow is left across the highlands east of the Snake River Plain and into SE ID, but overall, dry, mostly cloudy skies are in store for tonight. Patchy fog is possible across portions of central ID. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures go down to the single digits and teens.

TOMORROW: Scattered snow showers are back for everyone across the region on Saturday especially in the afternoon and evening hours. Winds will be slightly breezy between 10-15 mph. High temperatures are into the upper 20's.

LONG TERM: Scattered snow showers continue into Sunday before we have a break on Monday. More scattered snowfall returns on Tuesday and is likely to carry on throughout much of the week. By the end of Sunday, most of us should pick up around 2 to 4 inches of snowpack. Winds will be very breezy for Tuesday and Wednesday between 15-25 mph. High temperatures decrease into the low 20's by Monday and high's should be in the 20's overall throughout the work week.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 6000 FEET for The Albion mountains, the mountains of the Raft River region, the Bear River mountains, the Blackfoot mountains the Caribou mountains, and The Arbon and Marsh highlands south of Pocatello to the town of Swan Lake.