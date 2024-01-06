Snow tonight into Sunday morning

TONIGHT: Scattered snow showers will the cover the region by 8/9pm and continue into the late night and overnight hours. Winds will be slightly breezy between 10-20 mph. Low temperatures get down into the teens and lower 20's.



TOMORROW: Scattered snow showers persist into Sunday morning before slowly clearing and becoming a lot more stray and isolated in the afternoon and evening hours. By the end of Sunday, most areas should see anywhere between an inch to four inches of snowfall. Winds will be slightly breezy between 10-20 mph. High temperatures decrease a little into the mid to upper 20's.



LONG TERM: Dry conditions by the end of Sunday continue into Monday. We have another huge wave of scattered snow showers coming Tuesday and Wednesday. Isolated groups of snow showers follow for the rest of the work week and into the following weekend too. Winds will be very breezy for Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures drop into the lower 20's and teens for Monday. High's increase back into the lower 30's and upper 20's for Tuesday before slowly decreasing the rest of the week. There are hints of the temperatures plummeting a lot for Friday and the following Saturday with lows down below zero and high's only into the single digits and teens.



WATCHES/WARNINGS:



WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM MST SUNDAY ABOVE 6500 FEET for Areas above 6500 feet of the South Hills, Albion Mountains, Marsh and Arbon Highlands, and Bear River Range. This includes Highway 36 over Emigration Summit.



WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST SUNDAY for Lemhi County.