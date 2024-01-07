Dry conditions are back for Monday before lots of snow comes for the rest of the week

TONIGHT: A few snow showers are left in the region for the early evening hours before we dry things up for the late night and overnight hours. Snow accumulation should be less than an inch from the rest of the showers tonight. Winds should be mostly light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures go down to the single digits both positive and negative.



TOMORROW: It will be mostly cloudy to partly cloudy for us with no chances of any snow for Monday. Winds should be mostly light between 5-15 mph. High temperatures decrease into the low to mid 20's.



LONG TERM: Scattered snow showers return on Tuesday and Wednesday. Isolated groups of snow showers carry on for the rest of the week and into next weekend too. Winds will be very breezy between 15-30 mph for Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures slightly increase for Tuesday back into the upper 20's and lower 30's. High's then continue to decrease into the lower 20's and teens by next weekend.