Cold and Dry for Monday before blowing snow comes Tuesday

TODAY: We should see mostly cloudy skies throughout the day today with no chances for any snow. Patchy fog conditions will be across the Snake River Plain and portions of central ID for the morning. Winds will be mostly light between 5-15 mph. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 20's.



TOMORROW: Scattered snow showers will be with the entire region all day Tuesday. Winds will be very breezy between 15-30 mph creating blowing snow conditions throughout much of the day too. Snowfall accumulation looks to be between 2-4 inches from Tuesday alone. High temperatures increase into the upper 20's and lower 30's.



LONG TERM: Scattered snow showers continue throughout Wednesday and continue for the rest of the week all the way into Friday. Isolated groups of snow come in and out of the region throughout the weekend before finally drying up slowly into the following work week. By the end of Thursday, most of the region is looking at picking up 4 to 8 inches of snowfall with a few local areas in the mountains picking up an entire foot. Winds will continue to be very breezy for Wednesday between 15-30 mph with winds slowing down a little bit to be slightly breezy between 10-20 mph for the rest of the week. High temperatures drop again into the mid 20's for Wednesday before continuing to drop back into the lower 20's and teens by the end of the week and into next weekend.



WATCHES/WARNINGS:



WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM EARLY TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING for The Central Mountains west of Challis and Mackay, the Wood River Valley, and the Wood River foothills, including but not limited to Banner Summit, Stanley, Galena Summit, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Hailey, Bellevue, and Picabo.



WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING for the Magic Valley, lower Snake River Plain, Upper Snake River Plain highlands, SE Idaho, the southern highlands, and western WY.