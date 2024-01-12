Skip to Content
Wind Chill Warning through Saturday morning with more snow possible late Saturday

today at 6:22 PM
Published 3:38 PM

Friday night and Saturday morning, mostly clear and breezy. West northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as -21.

Mostly sunny for Saturday with a high of 11° in Idaho Falls. A wind chill values as low as -25. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Snow showers are likely for the morning and midday. Mostly cloudy skies, with a low around 5°. Wind chill values as low as -8. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

A chance of snow for Sunday morning with mostly cloudy skies. A high near 20°, with winds around 10 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM MST SATURDAY…

  • WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as
    low as 40 below zero.
  • WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls,
    Rexburg, St. Anthony, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island
    Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, Small, Howe, Arco,
    Mackay, Chilly, Borah Peak, Challis, Clayton, Stanley, Ketchum,
    Sun Valley, Galena, Copper Basin, Hailey, Bellevue, and Picabo.
  • WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 8 AM MST Saturday.
  • IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
    frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SATURDAY TO 11 AM MST SUNDAY…
…BLIZZARD WARNING IS CANCELLED…

  • WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6
    inches.
  • WHERE…Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort
    Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, and Oakley.
  • WHEN…From 2 PM Saturday to 11 AM MST Sunday.
  • IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
    could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as
    low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
    little as 30 minutes.
Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

