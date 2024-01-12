Wind Chill Warning through Saturday morning with more snow possible late Saturday

Friday night and Saturday morning, mostly clear and breezy. West northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as -21.

Mostly sunny for Saturday with a high of 11° in Idaho Falls. A wind chill values as low as -25. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Snow showers are likely for the morning and midday. Mostly cloudy skies, with a low around 5°. Wind chill values as low as -8. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

A chance of snow for Sunday morning with mostly cloudy skies. A high near 20°, with winds around 10 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM MST SATURDAY…

WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as

low as 40 below zero.

low as 40 below zero. WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls,

Rexburg, St. Anthony, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island

Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, Small, Howe, Arco,

Mackay, Chilly, Borah Peak, Challis, Clayton, Stanley, Ketchum,

Sun Valley, Galena, Copper Basin, Hailey, Bellevue, and Picabo.

Rexburg, St. Anthony, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, Small, Howe, Arco, Mackay, Chilly, Borah Peak, Challis, Clayton, Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena, Copper Basin, Hailey, Bellevue, and Picabo. WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 8 AM MST Saturday.

IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SATURDAY TO 11 AM MST SUNDAY…

…BLIZZARD WARNING IS CANCELLED…