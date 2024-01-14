Cold, but dry Monday

TONIGHT: Snow showers continue across western WY tonight with stray bits of leftover snow showers left for eastern ID. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures get down to the single digits both positive and negative with wind chill temperatures well below zero.



TOMORROW: Dry conditions are back for Monday for everyone with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures will be in the low and upper 10's.



LONG TERM: Dry conditions continue into Tuesday before scattered snow showers return on Wednesday. Leftover, stray showers are left for Thursday. Dry conditions follow for Friday and Saturday before another snowy system comes for the following Sunday and Monday. Winds will be light for most of the long-term period with a few good wind gusts on Wednesday. High temperatures stay in the teens and lower 20's for Tuesday before high's greatly increase into Wednesday into the 30's where they will stay heading into the following weekend.



WATCHES/WARNINGS:



AVALANCHE WARNING which is in effect now through 6 AM MST Monday for Bear River Range.



BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING which is in effect until 10 PM MST Sunday for the mountains of western Wyoming including the Snake River, Salt River, Wyoming, Gros Ventre and Teton Ranges. The mountains of southeast Idaho including the Palisades, Elk Mountains and Big Holes.



WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 11 AM MST MONDAY for Montana Divide, Beaverhead Highlands, Centennial Mountains, including but not limited to Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, and Small.