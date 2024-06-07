Warmest temps of the year

High pressure has been nice to us with gorgeous sunshine and very little cloud cover. We've had some clouds and showers cruise through into the afternoon with those pesky PM showers/storms hopping around and temps hit around 89 for IF and it was about 79 at Jackson. We'll see more of that shower chance this weekend, but nothing to shut down outdoor plans. Highs around 90 for the valley and 80's for mountains. Light winds, except around storms, which are mainly in the afternoon for us. This long hot stretch will continue through the weekend and better chances, 40% storms, for first of the week. But still hot and you'll need to have a/c, water, and sunscreen for old and young alike and take care of the pets. We're finally feeling like summertime.

N Yellowstone Hwy, today 11-6 - Food Truck Party Live Music and beautiful people.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather