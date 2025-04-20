Windy start to the work week.

A beautiful eastern Sunday, if a bit windy. Those winds are picking up ahead for the workweek, so hang on to those hats.

Monday, a few morning showers, but then downright windy by the afternoon. A wind advisory has been issued for the Snake River Plain with wind gusts of 40-50 mph possible. Daytime highs will be cooler in the 40s and 50s.

Tuesday - Friday, a warming trend where highs will build each day from 50s in the highlands and 60s in the valleys, to 60s in the highlands and low 70s in the valleys. We do have a chance of showers almost each day starting Wednesday, but in many cases the rain chances are low, and mostly relegated to the highlands.

Saturday - Sunday, a bit cooler with a chance of showers. Daytime highs will dip into the 50s and low 60s. It's also looking like it could be rather windy.