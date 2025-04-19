A few windy days ahead

A couple of windy days ahead for us here in eastern Idaho and western Wyoming thanks to upcoming passing fronts. We do expect some rain and snow showers from these fronts, but totals won't be very impressive. Then later in the forecast, we have a warming trend that will see daytime highs rise back into the 60s and even 70s before another front cools us down.

Eastern Sunday, mix of sun and cloud, a stray shower mainly in the highlands, and breezy. Daytime highs generally in the 50s and lower 60s.

Monday, morning showers, but then downright windy by the afternoon. A wind advisory is likely for some spots as gusts above 40 mph look possible. Daytime highs will be cooler in the 40s and 50s.

Tuesday - Friday, a warming trend where highs will build each day from 50s in the highlands and 60s in the valleys early in the week, to 60s in the highlands and low 70s in the valleys later in the week. By Thursday/Friday we could see a stray shower and thunderstorm as another front looks to approach, but the cooler air won't arrive until the weekend.