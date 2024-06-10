Sunny and warm with a breezy

Skip to Content
today at 8:24 AM
Published 5:58 AM

Not as hot, with a few leftover showers to start and winds today SW 5-10 gusting to 20+mph.

Highs in the lower 80's. Lows in the 50's. This weather trend will continue with highs this week in the mid to upper 80's. Some breezes will be nice and make it gusty at times 10-20mph. Warm and bright and dry all week. Hydrate and use some solid spf and find a cool spot to take a break outdoors.

Noticeably cooler by the start of the weekend with temperatures dropping to the upper 70's for highs. Probably still dry with breezes.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

