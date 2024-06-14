Skip to Content
Last day in the 80's

today at 7:45 AM
Published 7:28 AM

Ahead of another cold front, winds picking up today and still warm - mid 80's.

Our weekend gets cooler and stays windy with mid 70's tomorrow and upper 60's for Idaho Falls on Father's Day. Winds pick up around the front and zoom to 30-45+mph. Slight chances of showers through the weekend, but colder air means 60's for highs and a chance of some wintry mix for mountains above 6500 ft. We're tracking the front and cold air for you and you'll need to keep that coat handy after Sunday. 30% chance of storm Monday.

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

