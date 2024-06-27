Wind Advisory and cooler

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM TODAY

*Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to around 55 mph expected. Locations include Beaverhead - Lemhi Highlands, Arco/Mud Lake Desert, and Upper Snake River Plain. Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around. Blowing dust is likely, especially near plowed fields. Blowing dust could cause reduced visibilities. Boaters should use caution as well.

We will have a cold front pushing through and making us even cooler for tomorrow. Highs today rounding to around 80 and slightly warmer for Pocatello at 82. Mid 70's in the mountains.

Lows tonight, more like seasonal temps around 50. Friday will be in the 70's and upper 60's for the mountains. then the heat returns for Saturday, with temps popping to the upper 80's and 90.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather